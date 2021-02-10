Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. Acquires 371 Shares of Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG)

Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,450 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd.’s holdings in Koninklijke Philips were worth $1,649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commerce Bank lifted its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 5,701 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new stake in Koninklijke Philips in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $293,000. Bonness Enterprises Inc. lifted its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bonness Enterprises Inc. now owns 45,318 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,137,000 after acquiring an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bank increased its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 124.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 1,208 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Insight Wealth Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 52.7% during the 3rd quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 28,527 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,345,000 after purchasing an additional 9,842 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.72% of the company’s stock.

PHG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.00.

Shares of NYSE:PHG traded down $0.23 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $56.87. 11,443 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 464,977. The company’s 50 day moving average is $55.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.72 billion, a PE ratio of 40.50, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Koninklijke Philips has a 52 week low of $30.50 and a 52 week high of $58.08.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be given a dividend of $1.0331 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.6%. This is an increase from Koninklijke Philips’s previous annual dividend of $0.96. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 10th. Koninklijke Philips’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.15%.

Koninklijke Philips Company Profile

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company worldwide. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment, Connected Care, and Personal Health segments. It provides magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, advanced molecular imaging, and diagnostic X-ray, as well as integrated clinical solutions; interventional X-ray systems, including cardiovascular, radiology and surgery, and interventional imaging and therapy devices; imaging products focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; proprietary software to enable diagnostics and intervention; and enterprise diagnostic informatics products and services.

