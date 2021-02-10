Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. Acquires Shares of 37,500 Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP)

Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 37,500 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $878,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BLDP. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Ballard Power Systems by 3.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 225,723 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $679,000 after purchasing an additional 8,275 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its holdings in Ballard Power Systems by 130.4% during the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 26,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in Ballard Power Systems by 25.5% during the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 148,795 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,247,000 after purchasing an additional 30,250 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in Ballard Power Systems by 0.7% during the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 191,460 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,890,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in Ballard Power Systems during the third quarter valued at about $514,000. 18.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on BLDP shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ballard Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Ballard Power Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Ballard Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.83.

BLDP traded down $3.93 on Wednesday, reaching $36.97. The company had a trading volume of 1,665,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,210,519. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.11. The company has a market cap of $10.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -186.70 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 8.36 and a current ratio of 9.10. Ballard Power Systems Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.95 and a 52-week high of $42.28.

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane fuel cell products. The company offers heavy duty modules, fuel cell stacks, backup power systems, and portable power/ unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV), and material handling products.

