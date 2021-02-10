Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. Has $2.77 Million Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. lessened its stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 32,100 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the quarter. Applied Materials accounts for 0.5% of Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $2,770,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMAT. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Applied Materials by 19.0% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 5,501 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Applied Materials during the third quarter worth $14,071,000. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Applied Materials by 5.1% during the third quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 22,836 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares during the last quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC boosted its holdings in Applied Materials by 45.9% during the third quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 7,845 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 2,469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in Applied Materials by 9.5% during the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 5,360 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMAT traded up $1.49 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $106.87. The company had a trading volume of 216,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,756,848. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.84. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.64 and a 1-year high of $110.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 3.00. The company has a market capitalization of $98.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.48.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.08. Applied Materials had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 40.65%. The company had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.60 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 25th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 24th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is currently 21.10%.

In other news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.50, for a total value of $69,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on AMAT. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $80.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $87.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $89.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.46.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

