Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. Has $20.79 Million Stake in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX)

Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) by 10.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 83,169 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,832 shares during the period. Wix.com comprises approximately 3.5% of Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd.’s holdings in Wix.com were worth $20,789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WIX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Wix.com by 202.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,111 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 1,413 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Wix.com by 70.4% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 983 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wix.com during the third quarter worth $289,000. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Wix.com by 19.3% during the third quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,824 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,994,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new position in shares of Wix.com during the third quarter worth $76,000. 91.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Wix.com alerts:

Shares of Wix.com stock traded up $11.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $294.63. The stock had a trading volume of 12,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 551,861. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $257.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $265.64. Wix.com Ltd. has a 12-month low of $76.81 and a 12-month high of $319.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market cap of $16.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -112.40 and a beta of 1.64.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The information services provider reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. Wix.com had a negative net margin of 15.92% and a negative return on equity of 46.89%. The business had revenue of $254.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $249.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Wix.com Ltd. will post -3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Wix.com from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 13th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Wix.com in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Wix.com from $310.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Wix.com from $342.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Wix.com from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $292.00 to $305.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wix.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $293.88.

Wix.com Company Profile

Wix.com Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets a cloud-based platform that enables anyone to create a website or web application in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs; and Corvid by Wix to create websites and web applications.

Featured Story: Arbitrage

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX).

Receive News & Ratings for Wix.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wix.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.