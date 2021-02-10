Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. Takes Position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 5,600 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sound Shore Management Inc CT purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the third quarter valued at about $61,894,000. Natixis purchased a new stake in EOG Resources in the third quarter worth about $37,863,000. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in EOG Resources by 829.9% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,110,401 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $39,907,000 after purchasing an additional 990,987 shares during the period. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in EOG Resources in the third quarter worth about $33,613,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in EOG Resources by 2.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,540,315 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,457,020,000 after purchasing an additional 856,498 shares during the period. 87.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EOG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist upped their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $53.00 price target (up previously from $50.00) on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $67.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.29.

Shares of NYSE:EOG traded up $1.76 on Wednesday, reaching $59.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 159,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,138,342. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.00 and a 52-week high of $77.67. The company has a market cap of $34.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -111.96 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.69.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th were issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.12%.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

