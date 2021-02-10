Analysts Anticipate AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) Will Announce Earnings of $1.09 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) to post earnings of $1.09 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for AGCO’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.24 and the lowest is $1.00. AGCO reported earnings per share of $0.86 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 26.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that AGCO will report full-year earnings of $6.96 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.69 to $7.50. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $7.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.39 to $8.75. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover AGCO.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. AGCO had a net margin of 2.27% and a return on equity of 13.58%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share.

AGCO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup raised shares of AGCO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $70.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, October 16th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of AGCO from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of AGCO from $114.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of AGCO from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of AGCO from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. AGCO has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.44.

AGCO stock opened at $121.63 on Friday. AGCO has a 52 week low of $35.33 and a 52 week high of $124.85. The company has a market cap of $9.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $110.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.85.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th. AGCO’s payout ratio is 14.41%.

In related news, Director Wolfgang Deml sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.86, for a total transaction of $192,906.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,791 shares in the company, valued at $1,450,561.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Martin Richenhagen sold 111,717 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.15, for a total transaction of $10,518,155.55. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 348,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,822,290.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 213,573 shares of company stock valued at $19,944,793. Corporate insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AGCO. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of AGCO by 170.6% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 373,368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,491,000 after purchasing an additional 235,368 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new position in AGCO during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $24,105,000. Albar Capital Ltd bought a new position in AGCO during the third quarter valued at approximately $13,202,000. Iszo Capital Management LP bought a new position in AGCO during the third quarter valued at approximately $13,202,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in AGCO by 41.0% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 557,895 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,435,000 after acquiring an additional 162,359 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.01% of the company’s stock.

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers high horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

