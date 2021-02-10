Analysts Anticipate BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $255.34 Million

Brokerages forecast that BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) will report $255.34 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for BancorpSouth Bank’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $261.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $249.30 million. BancorpSouth Bank posted sales of $244.03 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 4.6%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, April 19th.

On average, analysts expect that BancorpSouth Bank will report full year sales of $1.05 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.03 billion to $1.08 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.07 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.05 billion to $1.11 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover BancorpSouth Bank.

BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.07. BancorpSouth Bank had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 19.81%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BXS. Stephens upgraded BancorpSouth Bank from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. DA Davidson cut BancorpSouth Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Raymond James restated a “neutral” rating on shares of BancorpSouth Bank in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded BancorpSouth Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.57.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of BancorpSouth Bank in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of BancorpSouth Bank in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of BancorpSouth Bank by 158.3% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BancorpSouth Bank by 9,381.2% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,542 shares of the bank’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 6,473 shares during the period. Finally, Fruth Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of BancorpSouth Bank in the fourth quarter worth $203,000. 60.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:BXS traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $29.65. 294,190 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 426,070. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.16 and a beta of 1.32. BancorpSouth Bank has a 1 year low of $17.21 and a 1 year high of $30.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. BancorpSouth Bank’s payout ratio is currently 30.28%.

BancorpSouth Bank Company Profile

BancorpSouth Bank provides commercial banking and financial services to individuals and small-to-medium size businesses. The company operates through Banking Services Group, Mortgage, Insurance Agencies, Wealth Management, and General Corporate and Other segments. It offers various deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand deposits, and saving and other time deposits.

