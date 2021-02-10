Analysts Anticipate Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) Will Announce Earnings of $0.33 Per Share

Brokerages expect Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) to announce earnings of $0.33 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Brixmor Property Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.30 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.36. Brixmor Property Group reported earnings of $0.47 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 29.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brixmor Property Group will report full year earnings of $1.48 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.44 to $1.54. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.53 to $1.70. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Brixmor Property Group.

BRX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Brixmor Property Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $18.50 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Brixmor Property Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.37.

Shares of NYSE:BRX traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $18.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,404,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,367,301. Brixmor Property Group has a 52 week low of $7.51 and a 52 week high of $21.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The company has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.83 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.06.

In other Brixmor Property Group news, CFO Angela M. Aman sold 3,500 shares of Brixmor Property Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $63,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 96,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,744,128. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Alexandria Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 59.8% during the 3rd quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 360,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,224,000 after purchasing an additional 135,124 shares during the period. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 35,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 534,023 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,243,000 after acquiring an additional 6,592 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 27.1% in the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 21,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 4,630 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 31.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 143,946 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,683,000 after acquiring an additional 34,491 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.38% of the company’s stock.

About Brixmor Property Group

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 395 retail centers comprise approximately 69 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

