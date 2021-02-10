Analysts Anticipate CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $7.00 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) will post $7.00 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for CNH Industrial’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $6.67 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $7.34 billion. CNH Industrial reported sales of $5.46 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 28.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that CNH Industrial will report full-year sales of $28.90 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $27.77 billion to $29.80 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $30.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $29.05 billion to $31.99 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for CNH Industrial.

Get CNH Industrial alerts:

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $8.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.51 billion. CNH Industrial had a positive return on equity of 4.68% and a negative net margin of 2.15%. The company’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.20 EPS.

CNHI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of CNH Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised shares of CNH Industrial from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of CNH Industrial in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered CNH Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded CNH Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.71.

CNH Industrial stock opened at $14.38 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.94. The company has a quick ratio of 4.82, a current ratio of 6.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.14. The firm has a market cap of $19.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.07 and a beta of 1.69. CNH Industrial has a 52 week low of $5.06 and a 52 week high of $14.51.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNHI. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CNH Industrial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in CNH Industrial in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in CNH Industrial during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CNH Industrial during the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC grew its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 21,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.73% of the company’s stock.

CNH Industrial Company Profile

CNH Industrial N.V. designs, produces, markets, sells, and finances agricultural and construction equipment, trucks, commercial vehicles, buses, specialty vehicles, and powertrain products in North America, Europe, South America, and internationally. The company's Agriculture segment offers farm machinery and implements, including two- and four-wheel drive tractors, crawler tractors, combines, cotton pickers, grape and sugar cane harvesters, hay and forage equipment, planting and seeding equipment, soil preparation and cultivation implements, and material handling equipment under the New Holland Agriculture, Case IH, STEYR, Miller, Kongskilde, Ã-verum, and JF brands.

Featured Story: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CNH Industrial (CNHI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CNH Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNH Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.