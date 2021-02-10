Analysts Anticipate First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK) Will Announce Earnings of $0.73 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK) will report earnings per share of $0.73 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for First Interstate BancSystem’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.76 and the lowest is $0.70. First Interstate BancSystem posted earnings per share of $0.45 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 62.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Interstate BancSystem will report full-year earnings of $2.74 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.50 to $2.85. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.65 to $2.87. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow First Interstate BancSystem.

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.03). First Interstate BancSystem had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 23.85%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FIBK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Interstate BancSystem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of First Interstate BancSystem in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of First Interstate BancSystem from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of First Interstate BancSystem from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. First Interstate BancSystem presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.50.

Shares of First Interstate BancSystem stock traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $43.24. The stock had a trading volume of 195,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 213,173. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $41.25 and its 200 day moving average is $36.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of 16.61 and a beta of 1.14. First Interstate BancSystem has a twelve month low of $24.50 and a twelve month high of $43.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 8th. This is a boost from First Interstate BancSystem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. First Interstate BancSystem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.42%.

In other news, major shareholder Jeremy Scott sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.01, for a total value of $43,010.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ross E. Leckie sold 1,807 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.89, for a total transaction of $72,081.23. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $168,375.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 464,351 shares of company stock valued at $18,586,984. 21.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FIBK. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in First Interstate BancSystem by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 135,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,384,000 after buying an additional 15,019 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in First Interstate BancSystem by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,036,000 after buying an additional 4,502 shares in the last quarter. Loveless Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in First Interstate BancSystem by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Loveless Wealth Management LLC now owns 45,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,434,000 after buying an additional 868 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in First Interstate BancSystem by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 95,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,048,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its holdings in First Interstate BancSystem by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 1,260,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,145,000 after buying an additional 58,381 shares in the last quarter. 51.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. Its deposit products include checking, savings, time, and demand deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

