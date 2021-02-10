Analysts Anticipate Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN) Will Announce Earnings of $0.21 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN) to post earnings of $0.21 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Marten Transport’s earnings. Marten Transport posted earnings of $0.17 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 23.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Marten Transport will report full year earnings of $0.99 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.97 to $1.00. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.10. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Marten Transport.

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. Marten Transport had a return on equity of 10.58% and a net margin of 7.60%. The company had revenue of $227.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. Marten Transport’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Marten Transport from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

MRTN opened at $17.37 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.24 and a 200 day moving average of $17.37. Marten Transport has a 52-week low of $10.67 and a 52-week high of $20.13. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.71 and a beta of 1.06.

In other news, VP John H. Turner sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.75, for a total value of $187,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 22.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Marten Transport by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 73,364 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after buying an additional 1,021 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Marten Transport during the fourth quarter worth approximately $245,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Marten Transport by 59.3% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 193,552 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,335,000 after acquiring an additional 72,045 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Marten Transport by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 59,533 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 4,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Marten Transport during the fourth quarter worth $178,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.16% of the company’s stock.

Marten Transport Company Profile

Marten Transport, Ltd. operates as a temperature-sensitive truckload carrier for shippers in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment transports food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment.

