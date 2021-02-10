Analysts Anticipate Metacrine, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCR) to Post -$0.37 EPS

Brokerages predict that Metacrine, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCR) will post earnings of ($0.37) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Metacrine’s earnings. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Metacrine will report full year earnings of ($2.03) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($2.36) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Metacrine.

Metacrine (NASDAQ:MTCR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($1.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($1.00).

A number of analysts have recently commented on MTCR shares. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Metacrine in a research note on Friday, December 18th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Metacrine in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st.

Shares of MTCR traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.09. The stock had a trading volume of 75,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,854. Metacrine has a 52 week low of $7.64 and a 52 week high of $16.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 27.04 and a current ratio of 27.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.98.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of Metacrine in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Metacrine in the 4th quarter worth $56,000. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in shares of Metacrine in the 3rd quarter worth $119,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Metacrine in the 3rd quarter worth $260,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Metacrine in the 3rd quarter worth $906,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.31% of the company’s stock.

Metacrine Company Profile

Metacrine, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing therapies for patients with liver and gastrointestinal diseases in the United States. It is developing MET409, a therapy that is in a Phase Ib proof-of-concept clinical trial for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis patients; and MET642, a candidate, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis patients.

