Analysts Anticipate Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPNT) to Post $0.12 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPNT) to post $0.12 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Opiant Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.21 and the lowest is $0.03. Opiant Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of $0.20 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 40%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Opiant Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($0.22) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.33) to ($0.09). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($1.94) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.65) to $0.02. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Opiant Pharmaceuticals.

Get Opiant Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Opiant Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OPNT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.34. The business had revenue of $9.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.94 million. Opiant Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 0.31% and a negative net margin of 0.39%.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th.

Shares of OPNT stock traded up $0.35 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.49. 80,481 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 61,432. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.70 million, a P/E ratio of -141.39 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.54. Opiant Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $6.79 and a 52-week high of $14.98.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 39.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,714 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 3,012 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Opiant Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 43.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,491 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 8,948 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Opiant Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 100.4% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 27,110 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 13,583 shares during the period. 20.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Opiant Pharmaceuticals

Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops medicines for addictions and drug overdose. The company offers NARCAN nasal spray, a treatment to reverse opioid overdoses. Its pipeline of product candidates includes treatments for opioid overdose; alcohol use disorders; acute cannabinoid overdose; and opioid use disorders.

Read More: Quantitative Easing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Opiant Pharmaceuticals (OPNT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Opiant Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Opiant Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.