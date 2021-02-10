Analysts Anticipate Tricida, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCDA) to Post -$1.05 EPS

Equities research analysts forecast that Tricida, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCDA) will report earnings of ($1.05) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Tricida’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.94) and the lowest is ($1.15). Tricida posted earnings of ($1.17) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 10.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tricida will report full-year earnings of ($5.25) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.35) to ($5.14). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($3.67) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.00) to ($3.33). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Tricida.

Tricida (NASDAQ:TCDA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.22) by ($0.33).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tricida from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tricida currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.00.

NASDAQ:TCDA opened at $7.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.00, a current ratio of 7.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $364.34 million, a P/E ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 1.40. Tricida has a fifty-two week low of $3.74 and a fifty-two week high of $38.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.10.

In other news, Director Sandra I. Coufal sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.90, for a total value of $395,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 172,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,363,611.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Geoffrey M. Parker purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.78 per share, with a total value of $101,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 60,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $412,474.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 98,179 shares of company stock valued at $749,142 in the last three months. Company insiders own 70.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Exane Derivatives grew its holdings in Tricida by 50.1% during the 3rd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 5,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,695 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in Tricida by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 24,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 2,364 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Tricida by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 2,473 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Tricida by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 4,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in Tricida by 42.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 20,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 6,046 shares in the last quarter. 70.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tricida

Tricida, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of its drug candidate, TRC101, a non-absorbed, orally-administered polymer designed as a potential treatment for metabolic acidosis in patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD). The company has completed a Phase 3, double-blind, placebo-controlled trial of TRC101 in patients with CKD and metabolic acidosis.

