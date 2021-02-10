Analysts Anticipate U.S. Well Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:USWS) Will Post Earnings of -$0.16 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect U.S. Well Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:USWS) to post ($0.16) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for U.S. Well Services’ earnings. U.S. Well Services posted earnings of ($0.74) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 78.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that U.S. Well Services will report full year earnings of ($3.38) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.49) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover U.S. Well Services.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of U.S. Well Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in U.S. Well Services stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Well Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:USWS) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 46.87% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:USWS traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 125,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,835,084. U.S. Well Services has a fifty-two week low of $0.23 and a fifty-two week high of $1.79. The firm has a market cap of $94.07 million, a P/E ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 2.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.68 and its 200-day moving average is $0.44.

U.S. Well Services Company Profile

U.S. Well Services, Inc operates as an oilfield service company in the United States. It provides hydraulic fracturing services to the oil and natural gas exploration and production companies. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

