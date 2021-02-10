Analysts Expect HMS Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:HMSY) Will Post Earnings of $0.44 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that HMS Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:HMSY) will post earnings per share of $0.44 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for HMS’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.49 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.41. HMS posted earnings of $0.27 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 63%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Friday, February 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HMS will report full year earnings of $1.25 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.22 to $1.30. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.32 to $1.46. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover HMS.

Get HMS alerts:

HMSY has been the topic of several research reports. SVB Leerink downgraded shares of HMS from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of HMS from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. CJS Securities downgraded shares of HMS from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Guggenheim downgraded shares of HMS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of HMS from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.22.

HMS stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $36.67. 598,835 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,469,664. The stock has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.81. HMS has a one year low of $18.19 and a one year high of $37.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 4.71 and a current ratio of 4.71.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of HMS by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,161,775 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $520,446,000 after acquiring an additional 392,137 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of HMS by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,151,137 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $115,804,000 after acquiring an additional 144,381 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of HMS by 170.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,479,453 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,863,000 after acquiring an additional 1,562,189 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of HMS by 73.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,262,997 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $73,298,000 after acquiring an additional 961,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARP Americas LP bought a new position in shares of HMS during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $67,468,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.83% of the company’s stock.

About HMS

HMS Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides cost containment solutions in the United States healthcare marketplace. The company offers coordination of benefits services to government and commercial healthcare payers to ensure that the correct party pays the claim; and population management solutions that provide risk-bearing organizations with intelligence across their member populations to identify risks, and enhance patient engagement and outcomes, as well as payment integrity, care management and consumer engagement, and analytical solutions.

Featured Article: Call Option

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on HMS (HMSY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for HMS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HMS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.