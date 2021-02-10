Analysts Expect ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV) Will Post Earnings of $1.73 Per Share

Analysts predict that ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV) will post $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for ModivCare’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.43 and the highest is $2.02. ModivCare reported earnings per share of $0.45 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 284.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ModivCare will report full-year earnings of $7.52 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.23 to $7.81. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $6.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.50 to $7.44. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow ModivCare.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered ModivCare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ModivCare stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 80,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,203,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned 0.57% of ModivCare at the end of the most recent reporting period. 99.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MODV stock traded up $0.46 on Friday, hitting $176.43. 1,377 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 83,247. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.71. ModivCare has a 1-year low of $40.40 and a 1-year high of $181.94.

About ModivCare

ModivCare Inc, a technology-enabled healthcare services company, provides a suite of integrated supportive care solutions for public and private payors and patients. It offers non-emergency medical transportation services for Medicaid or Medicare eligible members, whose limited mobility or financial resources hinder their ability to access necessary healthcare and social services.

