Analysts Expect The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) to Announce $0.74 EPS

Equities analysts expect The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) to announce $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for The Toro’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.70 and the highest is $0.84. The Toro posted earnings per share of $0.64 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, March 4th.

On average, analysts expect that The Toro will report full year earnings of $3.46 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.40 to $3.55. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $3.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.70 to $4.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow The Toro.

The Toro (NYSE:TTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 15th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $841.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $772.20 million. The Toro had a net margin of 9.76% and a return on equity of 32.24%. The Toro’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 EPS.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TTC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Toro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of The Toro in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $102.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.67.

Shares of NYSE:TTC opened at $100.02 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $97.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The Toro has a 1-year low of $52.07 and a 1-year high of $102.00.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were given a dividend of $0.2625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 21st. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. This is an increase from The Toro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The Toro’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.77%.

In other The Toro news, VP Peter D. Moeller sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.15, for a total transaction of $101,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $245,288.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gregg W. Steinhafel sold 10,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.56, for a total transaction of $957,118.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 57,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,413,849.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,061 shares of company stock valued at $3,584,652. 1.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TTC. Ossiam purchased a new position in shares of The Toro in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Toro in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of The Toro in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Norway Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of The Toro in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Toro in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

The Toro Company Profile

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, and markets professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, rental and specialty construction equipment, and other maintenance equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

