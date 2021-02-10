Analysts Issue Forecasts for Canopy Growth Co.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:CGC)

Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Canopy Growth in a research report issued on Thursday, February 4th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Lavery now expects that the company will earn $0.00 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.01). Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Canopy Growth’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.01 EPS.

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported ($2.43) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($2.22). The business had revenue of $153.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.94 million. Canopy Growth had a negative net margin of 312.84% and a negative return on equity of 13.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.35) EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on CGC. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Canopy Growth in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Canopy Growth from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Canopy Growth from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Canopy Growth from $16.00 to $21.10 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of Canopy Growth from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.21.

CGC stock opened at $49.09 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.67 and a 200 day moving average of $25.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.39 billion, a PE ratio of -14.70 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a quick ratio of 5.84, a current ratio of 7.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Canopy Growth has a 52 week low of $9.00 and a 52 week high of $50.92.

In other news, President Rade Nikola Kovacevic sold 86,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.38, for a total transaction of $2,719,579.08. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 185,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,814,494.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Phillip Stephen Shaer sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.03, for a total transaction of $2,172,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,404,200.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Canopy Growth during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canopy Growth during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Avion Wealth acquired a new position in shares of Canopy Growth during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Canopy Growth by 89.4% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Canopy Growth by 252.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 3,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,225 shares during the last quarter. 10.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis for recreational and medical purposes primarily in Canada, the United States, Germany, and the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments, Cannabis, Hemp and Other Consumer Products; and Canopy Rivers.

