Analysts Offer Predictions for Lithia Motors, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:LAD)

Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Global Securities issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Lithia Motors in a report released on Thursday, February 4th. Seaport Global Securities analyst G. Chin expects that the company will post earnings of $4.92 per share for the quarter. Seaport Global Securities currently has a “Buy” rating and a $305.00 target price on the stock. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Lithia Motors’ Q2 2021 earnings at $5.38 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $5.17 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $4.64 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Lithia Motors from $315.00 to $294.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on Lithia Motors in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $320.00 target price for the company. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Lithia Motors from $350.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Lithia Motors in a report on Monday, December 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $312.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Lithia Motors from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $273.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lithia Motors presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $302.42.

Shares of LAD opened at $390.85 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $317.77 and a 200 day moving average of $273.07. Lithia Motors has a fifty-two week low of $55.74 and a fifty-two week high of $392.60. The firm has a market cap of $10.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $5.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.05 by $0.41. Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 23.52% and a net margin of 2.82%. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lithia Motors in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lithia Motors in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in Lithia Motors in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Lithia Motors in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp lifted its position in Lithia Motors by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.40% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Chris Holzshu sold 12,647 shares of Lithia Motors stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.28, for a total transaction of $3,709,112.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,465,788.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Tina Miller sold 900 shares of Lithia Motors stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.00, for a total value of $265,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,952,015. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,512 shares of company stock valued at $8,271,905. Corporate insiders own 3.95% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.54%.

About Lithia Motors

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells vehicle body and parts.

