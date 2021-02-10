Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Danske Bank A/S (DNKEY)

Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS: DNKEY) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

2/10/2021 – Danske Bank A/S had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at National Bank Financial.

2/9/2021 – Danske Bank A/S had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

2/8/2021 – Danske Bank A/S had its “underperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

2/8/2021 – Danske Bank A/S had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

1/27/2021 – Danske Bank A/S had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

Shares of OTCMKTS DNKEY traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.99. 103,126 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,770. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.86. The company has a market capitalization of $15.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.62 and a beta of 1.09. Danske Bank A/S has a 12 month low of $4.85 and a 12 month high of $9.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.29, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

Danske Bank A/S provides various banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses; and corporate, institutional, and personal customers. It operates through Banking DK, Banking Nordic, Corporates and Institutions, Wealth Management, and Northern Ireland segments. The company offers daily banking, home financing, investment, and retirement planning solutions; strategic advisory services; leasing solutions; and financing, financial market, general banking, and corporate finance advisory services, as well as financial solutions and products in the areas of capital markets, fixed income and currencies, and transaction banking and investor services.

Featured Article: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Danske Bank A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danske Bank A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.