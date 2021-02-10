Analysts Set Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) Price Target at $20.88

Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.88.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ALKS shares. TheStreet raised shares of Alkermes from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Alkermes from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Alkermes from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Alkermes in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Alkermes by 48.8% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Alkermes in the third quarter worth $31,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alkermes in the fourth quarter worth $125,000. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Alkermes in the fourth quarter worth $217,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Alkermes in the fourth quarter worth $237,000. 97.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ALKS traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $23.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,429,755. Alkermes has a 12-month low of $11.98 and a 12-month high of $23.32. The company has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.42 and a 200-day moving average of $18.72.

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in various therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. Its marketed products include ARISTADA (aripiprazole lauroxil), an extended-release intramuscular injectable suspension for the treatment of schizophrenia; VIVITROL (naltrexone for extended-release injectable suspension) for the treatment of alcohol and opioid dependence; RISPERDAL CONSTA for the treatment of schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder; INVEGA SUSTENNA for the treatment of schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder; XEPLION, INVEGA TRINZA, and TREVICTA for treating schizophrenia; and VUMERITY (diroximel fumarate) for the treatment of relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis in adults, including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting and active secondary progressive diseases.

