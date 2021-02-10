Analysts Set Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) Price Target at $76.78

Shares of Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $76.78.

CCOI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Cogent Communications from $79.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Smith Barney Citigroup cut their target price on Cogent Communications from $89.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. TheStreet cut Cogent Communications from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cogent Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Cogent Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

Get Cogent Communications alerts:

In other Cogent Communications news, CRO James Bubeck sold 3,840 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.94, for a total transaction of $222,489.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 38,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,247,029.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Timothy G. Oneill sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.76, for a total value of $115,520.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 31,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,825,216. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,190 shares of company stock valued at $531,393 over the last 90 days. 10.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,486,585 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $388,353,000 after purchasing an additional 118,770 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 58.3% during the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,330,604 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,663,000 after purchasing an additional 490,054 shares in the last quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC boosted its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 595,770 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,776,000 after purchasing an additional 23,066 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 556,389 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,411,000 after purchasing an additional 66,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 503,022 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,116,000 after purchasing an additional 125,590 shares in the last quarter. 81.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CCOI stock traded up $0.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $62.23. The company had a trading volume of 295,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 289,513. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 144.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 0.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $59.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.80. Cogent Communications has a one year low of $53.20 and a one year high of $92.96.

About Cogent Communications

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Latin America. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, advertising and marketing firms, other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, Web hosting companies, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

See Also: G-20

Receive News & Ratings for Cogent Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cogent Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.