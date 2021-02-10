Analysts Set Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD) Target Price at $23.00

Shares of Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.67.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ROAD shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Construction Partners from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Construction Partners from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Construction Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Construction Partners from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th.

NASDAQ:ROAD traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $27.78. 22,465 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 485,693. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Construction Partners has a one year low of $11.96 and a one year high of $36.58. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.51.

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. Construction Partners had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 5.13%. The business had revenue of $190.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.76 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. Construction Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Construction Partners will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Construction Partners news, SVP John L. Harper sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.21, for a total transaction of $423,150.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 197,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,576,609.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Suntx Capital Management Corp. sold 1,180,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.31, for a total transaction of $38,125,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 63.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ROAD. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Construction Partners by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,997,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,563,000 after acquiring an additional 547,540 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Construction Partners by 330.4% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 675,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,294,000 after acquiring an additional 518,558 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Construction Partners by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,866,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,977,000 after acquiring an additional 290,695 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Construction Partners by 5.5% in the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,889,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,997,000 after purchasing an additional 254,237 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Construction Partners by 57.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 602,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,536,000 after purchasing an additional 220,351 shares during the period. 66.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Construction Partners, Inc, a civil infrastructure company, engages in the construction and maintenance of roadways across Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina. The company, through its subsidiaries, provides various products and services to public and private infrastructure projects, with a focus on highways, roads, bridges, airports, and commercial and residential developments.

