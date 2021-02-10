Analysts Set Expectations for Aflac Incorporated’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:AFL)

Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for Aflac in a note issued to investors on Thursday, February 4th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Barnidge now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.19 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.15. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Aflac’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.24 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.28 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.23 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.95 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.27 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.35 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.34 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.29 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.25 EPS.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.50 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 21.11% and a return on equity of 12.12%. Aflac’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.03 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on AFL. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Aflac from $35.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Aflac from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Aflac in a report on Friday, December 4th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Aflac from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Aflac from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.70.

NYSE:AFL opened at $46.25 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.23, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is $45.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.45. Aflac has a 1-year low of $23.07 and a 1-year high of $53.35.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Aflac by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,657,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $696,294,000 after purchasing an additional 84,677 shares during the period. Maj Invest Holding A S boosted its stake in Aflac by 53.0% during the 4th quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 7,811,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $347,383,000 after purchasing an additional 2,705,661 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Aflac by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,495,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $236,106,000 after purchasing an additional 112,060 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in Aflac by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,804,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $174,645,000 after purchasing an additional 546,524 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Aflac by 72.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,800,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $174,510,000 after purchasing an additional 2,015,356 shares during the period. 66.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Aflac news, Director Barbara K. Rimer sold 932 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.38, for a total value of $41,362.16. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,307,789.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO James Todd Daniels sold 6,809 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.61, for a total transaction of $303,749.49. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,109 shares in the company, valued at $1,967,702.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 55,340 shares of company stock worth $2,462,884. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This is an increase from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 16th. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.23%.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, income support, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products.

