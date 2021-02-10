Analysts Set Expectations for Zai Lab Limited’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:ZLAB)

Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Zai Lab in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Yee anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($3.48) per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $225.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Zai Lab’s Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.81) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.78) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.73) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.68) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($3.00) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.63) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.53) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.88) EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.55 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Zai Lab from $101.00 to $111.00 in a report on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zai Lab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Zai Lab from $107.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $143.80.

NASDAQ ZLAB opened at $183.83 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $156.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.99. Zai Lab has a 1 year low of $43.06 and a 1 year high of $193.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.67 and a beta of 0.95.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FIL Ltd grew its position in shares of Zai Lab by 34.3% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Zai Lab by 43.9% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Zai Lab by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $738,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Zai Lab by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. bought a new position in Zai Lab during the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. 81.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zai Lab Company Profile

Zai Lab Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering or licensing, developing, and commercializing proprietary therapeutics that address medical needs in the fields of oncology, autoimmune, and infectious diseases in China. The company offers Niraparib, an oral small molecule poly ADP ribose polymerase 1/2 inhibitor for the treatment of multiple solid tumors, including ovarian and other types of lung cancer; and Optune, a cancer therapy for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme.

