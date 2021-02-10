Analysts Set Inphi Co. (NASDAQ:IPHI) PT at $150.09

Shares of Inphi Co. (NASDAQ:IPHI) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $156.50.

A number of research firms have weighed in on IPHI. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Inphi from $156.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Inphi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Inphi from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Inphi from $182.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Inphi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $182.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 11th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Inphi by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC now owns 3,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Inphi by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 5,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $919,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Inphi by 167.0% in the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Inphi by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Inphi by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. 94.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IPHI traded down $1.06 on Friday, reaching $166.65. The stock had a trading volume of 741,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 773,241. Inphi has a 12-month low of $55.72 and a 12-month high of $182.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $167.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $150.53. The company has a market cap of $8.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -129.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.07.

Inphi (NASDAQ:IPHI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.02. Inphi had a negative net margin of 10.22% and a positive return on equity of 15.33%. The company had revenue of $187.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Inphi will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Inphi Corporation provides high-speed analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions for the communications, datacenter, and computing markets in China, the United States, Thailand, and internationally. Its analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions offer high signal integrity at various data speeds and reduce system power consumption.

