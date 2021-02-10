Analysts Set Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB) PT at $73.33

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $75.33.

Several equities analysts recently commented on SPB shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Spectrum Brands from $80.00 to $83.00 in a report on Monday, November 16th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Spectrum Brands from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Monness Crespi & Hardt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price (up previously from $85.00) on shares of Spectrum Brands in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Spectrum Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Spectrum Brands from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in Spectrum Brands in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board purchased a new stake in shares of Spectrum Brands in the 3rd quarter worth about $57,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of Spectrum Brands by 9,200.0% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Spectrum Brands in the 4th quarter worth about $130,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Spectrum Brands by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. 92.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:SPB traded up $0.43 during trading on Friday, reaching $82.65. The company had a trading volume of 9,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 343,032. The company has a fifty day moving average of $79.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.94. Spectrum Brands has a 12 month low of $19.59 and a 12 month high of $85.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $1.36. Spectrum Brands had a net margin of 2.46% and a return on equity of 13.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Spectrum Brands will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 22nd. This is a positive change from Spectrum Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Spectrum Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.98%.

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products company worldwide. The company's Hardware & Home Improvement segment offers hardware products under the National Hardware and FANAL brands; locksets and door hardware under the Kwikset, Weiser, Baldwin, EZSET, and Tell Manufacturing brands; and plumbing products under the Pfister brand.

