Analysts Set The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) PT at $32.94

Shares of The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-one research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $34.17.

Several research firms have commented on CAKE. Argus raised shares of The Cheesecake Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of The Cheesecake Factory in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of The Cheesecake Factory from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Cheesecake Factory during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Cheesecake Factory by 475.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,755 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of The Cheesecake Factory by 540.5% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,370 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Cheesecake Factory during the 3rd quarter valued at $95,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Cheesecake Factory during the 3rd quarter valued at $144,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.07% of the company’s stock.

CAKE stock traded up $1.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $51.26. The stock had a trading volume of 21,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,274,544. The firm has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of -36.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The Cheesecake Factory has a 12-month low of $14.52 and a 12-month high of $57.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.52.

The Cheesecake Factory Company Profile

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated engages in the operation of restaurants. As of February 26, 2020, it owned and operated 294 restaurants in the United States and Canada under the brands of The Cheesecake Factory and North Italia; and a collection of Fox Restaurant Concepts, as well as 26 The Cheesecake Factory restaurants operated under licensing agreements internationally.

