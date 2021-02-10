Analysts Set TOTAL SE (FP.PA) (EPA:FP) PT at €42.90

TOTAL SE (FP.PA) (EPA:FP) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €42.58 ($50.09).

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on FP shares. UBS Group set a €40.50 ($47.65) target price on shares of TOTAL SE (FP.PA) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €42.00 ($49.41) price objective on TOTAL SE (FP.PA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €46.00 ($54.12) target price on TOTAL SE (FP.PA) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €47.00 ($55.29) price objective on TOTAL SE (FP.PA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €37.70 ($44.35) target price on shares of TOTAL SE (FP.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

Get TOTAL SE (FP.PA) alerts:

FP stock traded down €0.62 ($0.73) during midday trading on Friday, reaching €34.57 ($40.66). 11,114,046 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,940,000. TOTAL SE has a one year low of €42.22 ($49.67) and a one year high of €49.33 ($58.04). The business has a 50-day moving average price of €36.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €33.07.

About TOTAL SE (FP.PA)

TOTAL SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in oil and natural gas exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries.

Read More: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for TOTAL SE (FP.PA) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TOTAL SE (FP.PA) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.