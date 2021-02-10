Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Anthem (ANTM)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Anthem (NYSE: ANTM) in the last few weeks:

1/28/2021 – Anthem had its price target lowered by analysts at Stephens from $350.00 to $340.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/28/2021 – Anthem had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $389.00 to $382.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/28/2021 – Anthem was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $305.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Anthem’s fourth-quarter earnings of $2.54 per share missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 1.2% and plunged 34.5% year over year due to elevated costs. The company’s prudent acquisitions and collaborations complement its inorganic growth profile and help it boost Medicare Advantage growth. Its increasing top line, driven by premium rate increase and higher membership, paves the way for growth. Its solid guidance impresses. It witnessed a rise in usage of its virtual care services, which in turn poises it well for long-term growth amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Its shares have underperformed its industry in a year. Nevertheless, its strong capital position has enabled it to undertake shareholder-friendly moves via buybacks and dividend payments. However, its high costs continue to weigh on its bottom line. Its weak balance sheet is a concern”

1/26/2021 – Anthem had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc from $330.00 to $360.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/15/2021 – Anthem was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $402.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $305.00.

1/13/2021 – Anthem had its price target raised by analysts at Argus from $300.00 to $380.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/5/2021 – Anthem had its price target raised by analysts at Truist from $320.00 to $360.00.

12/18/2020 – Anthem had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $300.00 to $320.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/14/2020 – Anthem had its price target raised by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from $370.00 to $400.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

NYSE ANTM traded up $2.17 on Wednesday, hitting $300.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,379,040. Anthem, Inc. has a 52-week low of $171.03 and a 52-week high of $340.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $314.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $296.19. The firm has a market cap of $74.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.56, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.00.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.02. Anthem had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 4.22%. The business had revenue of $31.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.88 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Anthem, Inc. will post 22.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. Anthem’s payout ratio is presently 19.55%.

In other news, Director Ryan M. Schneider bought 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $296.03 per share, for a total transaction of $503,251.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $864,703.63. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 5,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.53, for a total value of $1,822,987.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,024,591.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in Anthem during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in Anthem during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in Anthem during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Anthem during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in Anthem during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

