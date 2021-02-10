Analyzing FSD Pharma (NASDAQ:HUGE) and Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON)

FSD Pharma (NASDAQ:HUGE) and Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, dividends and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Get FSD Pharma alerts:

This table compares FSD Pharma and Cronos Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FSD Pharma $190,000.00 293.48 -$39.20 million ($5.55) -0.52 Cronos Group $25.64 million 190.95 $1.17 billion $0.67 20.28

Cronos Group has higher revenue and earnings than FSD Pharma. FSD Pharma is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cronos Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.7% of FSD Pharma shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.8% of Cronos Group shares are held by institutional investors. 7.9% of Cronos Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for FSD Pharma and Cronos Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FSD Pharma 0 0 1 0 3.00 Cronos Group 2 4 2 0 2.00

Cronos Group has a consensus price target of $8.25, indicating a potential downside of 39.29%. Given Cronos Group’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Cronos Group is more favorable than FSD Pharma.

Risk and Volatility

FSD Pharma has a beta of 1.39, meaning that its share price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cronos Group has a beta of 2.07, meaning that its share price is 107% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares FSD Pharma and Cronos Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FSD Pharma N/A -111.76% -92.92% Cronos Group 266.31% -1.61% -1.41%

Summary

Cronos Group beats FSD Pharma on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

FSD Pharma Company Profile

FSD Pharma Inc., through its subsidiary, FV Pharma Inc., produces medical cannabis in Canada. The company focuses on the development of indoor grown pharmaceutical grade cannabis; and research and development of various cannabinoid-based treatments for central nervous system disorders and autoimmune diseases of the skin, GI tract, and musculoskeletal system, such as chronic pain. FSD Pharma Inc. has strategic alliance agreements with SciCann Therapeutics Inc., CannTab Therapeutics, and Solarvest BioEnergy Inc. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Cronos Group Company Profile

Cronos Group Inc. operates as a cannabinoid company in the United States and internationally. It manufactures, markets, and distributes hemp-derived supplements and cosmetic products through ecommerce, retail, and hospitality partner channels. The company is also involved in the cultivation, manufacture, and marketing of cannabis and cannabis-derived products for the medical and adult-use markets. Its brand portfolio includes PEACE NATURALS, a global wellness platform; adult-use brands comprise COVE and Spinach; and hemp-derived CBD brands consists of Lord Jones and PEACE+. Cronos Group Inc. is based in Toronto, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for FSD Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FSD Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.