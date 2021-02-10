Anderson Hoagland & Co. Has $390,000 Stake in Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV)

Anderson Hoagland & Co. decreased its position in Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) by 75.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,001 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 12,000 shares during the quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co.’s holdings in Autoliv were worth $390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALV. Adams Wealth Management bought a new position in Autoliv in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Autoliv in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Autoliv in the third quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Falcon Point Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Autoliv during the 4th quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Autoliv in the 3rd quarter valued at about $206,000. 35.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Autoliv stock opened at $93.05 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $91.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.56. Autoliv, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.16 and a 1-year high of $95.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $8.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.87 and a beta of 1.91.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The auto parts company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. Autoliv had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 2.16%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.84 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Autoliv, Inc. will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ALV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays raised Autoliv from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Autoliv from $84.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Autoliv from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Kepler Capital Markets lowered Autoliv to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Autoliv from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.94.

In other news, insider Svante Mogefors sold 2,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.45, for a total transaction of $258,868.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,156,141.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies automotive safety systems to the automotive industry. The company offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, and battery cable cutters, as well as protection systems for road users, such as pedestrians and cyclists.

