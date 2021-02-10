ANGI Homeservices Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.03 Per Share

Analysts expect that ANGI Homeservices Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) will announce ($0.03) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for ANGI Homeservices’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.05) to ($0.02). ANGI Homeservices posted earnings per share of ($0.02) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ANGI Homeservices will report full year earnings of ($0.04) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.10) to $0.04. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.01 to $0.23. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow ANGI Homeservices.

ANGI Homeservices (NASDAQ:ANGI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). ANGI Homeservices had a net margin of 0.56% and a return on equity of 0.62%. The business had revenue of $359.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $357.17 million. The business’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on ANGI Homeservices from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. BTIG Research lowered ANGI Homeservices from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on ANGI Homeservices from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered ANGI Homeservices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on ANGI Homeservices from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:ANGI traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $16.11. 2,406,808 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,500,303. ANGI Homeservices has a 1 year low of $4.10 and a 1 year high of $19.17. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,612.61 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 3.82 and a quick ratio of 3.82.

In other news, Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.11, for a total transaction of $121,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 308,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,737,218.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Allison Lowrie sold 76,903 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.74, for a total value of $1,364,259.22. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 664,420 shares in the company, valued at $11,786,810.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 166,919 shares of company stock valued at $2,434,555 in the last three months. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ANGI. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of ANGI Homeservices during the third quarter worth $8,544,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of ANGI Homeservices during the third quarter worth $466,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of ANGI Homeservices during the third quarter worth $471,000. Keybank National Association OH acquired a new position in shares of ANGI Homeservices during the third quarter worth $533,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of ANGI Homeservices during the third quarter worth $41,000. 13.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ANGI Homeservices Company Profile

ANGI Homeservices Inc operates a digital marketplace for home services, connecting consumers with home service professionals in the United States and internationally. Its HomeAdvisor digital marketplace service connects consumers with service professionals for home repair, maintenance, and improvement projects; and provides consumers with tools and resources to find local, pre-screened, and customer-rated service professionals, as well as offers online appointment booking.

