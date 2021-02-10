AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) Reaches New 1-Year High at $21.60

AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $21.60 and last traded at $20.93, with a volume of 2027 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.13.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ANGO shares. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on AngioDynamics from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on AngioDynamics from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered AngioDynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 1st.

The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $798.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.64 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.67.

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $72.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.33 million. AngioDynamics had a negative net margin of 62.82% and a negative return on equity of 0.12%. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. Research analysts predict that AngioDynamics, Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Wesley Johnson sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.53, for a total transaction of $120,445.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 77,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,443,690.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ANGO. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in AngioDynamics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,337,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in AngioDynamics in the third quarter valued at approximately $857,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in AngioDynamics by 42.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 164,606 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,985,000 after acquiring an additional 49,200 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in AngioDynamics by 1.9% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,229,112 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $14,823,000 after acquiring an additional 22,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY grew its position in AngioDynamics by 43.5% in the fourth quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 188,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,882,000 after acquiring an additional 57,000 shares in the last quarter. 94.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AngioDynamics Company Profile (NASDAQ:ANGO)

AngioDynamics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various medical, surgical, and diagnostic devices for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease and vascular access; and for use in oncology and surgical settings in the United States and internationally. The company provides NanoKnife ablation systems for the surgical ablation of soft tissues; solero microwave tissue ablation systems; and radiofrequency ablation products for ablating solid cancerous or benign tumors.

