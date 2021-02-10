Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) Given Neutral Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

NGLOY has been the subject of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Anglo American in a research note on Friday, February 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Anglo American in a report on Monday, December 14th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Anglo American in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Anglo American in a report on Monday, December 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

NGLOY opened at $18.06 on Monday. Anglo American has a 52-week low of $5.91 and a 52-week high of $19.45. The stock has a market cap of $49.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.38 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.55 and a 200 day moving average of $14.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Anglo American Company Profile

Anglo American plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploring, mining, and processing various metals and minerals worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron; and nickel and manganese ores, as well as alloys.

