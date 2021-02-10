Ann Forte Trappey Purchases 600 Shares of Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP) Stock

Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP) Director Ann Forte Trappey acquired 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $31.85 per share, for a total transaction of $19,110.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,359.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Ann Forte Trappey also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 3rd, Ann Forte Trappey acquired 1,251 shares of Home Bancorp stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $31.15 per share, for a total transaction of $38,968.65.

Shares of NASDAQ HBCP opened at $32.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $284.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.49 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Home Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.57 and a 52 week high of $36.83.

Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $29.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.36 million. Home Bancorp had a net margin of 17.06% and a return on equity of 6.33%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Home Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 5th. Home Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 28.85%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Home Bancorp by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 423,466 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,853,000 after purchasing an additional 33,394 shares during the last quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC increased its position in Home Bancorp by 344.1% during the third quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 105,132 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,539,000 after purchasing an additional 81,457 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Home Bancorp by 4.2% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,945 shares of the bank’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Home Bancorp by 8.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 18,569 shares of the bank’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its position in Home Bancorp by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 17,100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.39% of the company’s stock.

HBCP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Home Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Home Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Home Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

Home Bancorp Company Profile

Home Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Home Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in Louisiana and Mississippi. It offers deposits products, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and certificates of deposit accounts.

