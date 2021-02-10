Antonio Horta-Osorio Purchases 398 Shares of Lloyds Banking Group plc (LON:LLOY) Stock

Lloyds Banking Group plc (LON:LLOY) insider Antonio Horta-Osorio acquired 398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 38 ($0.50) per share, with a total value of £151.24 ($197.60).

Antonio Horta-Osorio also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 11th, Antonio Horta-Osorio bought 408 shares of Lloyds Banking Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 37 ($0.48) per share, for a total transaction of £150.96 ($197.23).

On Thursday, December 17th, Antonio Horta-Osorio purchased 377,738 shares of Lloyds Banking Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 37 ($0.48) per share, with a total value of £139,763.06 ($182,601.33).

On Wednesday, December 9th, Antonio Horta-Osorio acquired 403 shares of Lloyds Banking Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 37 ($0.48) per share, for a total transaction of £149.11 ($194.81).

LON LLOY traded up GBX 0.09 ($0.00) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching GBX 37.64 ($0.49). 167,480,627 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 191,023,953. The company has a market capitalization of £26.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 35.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 31.39. Lloyds Banking Group plc has a one year low of GBX 23.59 ($0.31) and a one year high of GBX 58.20 ($0.76).

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 37 ($0.48) price objective on shares of Lloyds Banking Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 36 ($0.47) target price on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Monday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 35 ($0.46) price target on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 43 ($0.56) price objective on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 38.67 ($0.51).

Lloyds Banking Group Company Profile

Lloyds Banking Group plc provides range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

