AON (NYSE:AON) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AON (NYSE:AON) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $237.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Aon’s fourth-quarter earnings of $2.62 per share outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 5.7% and climbed 4% year over year on better revenues and lower operating costs. Its top-line has been growing over the past few years on the back of buyouts and collaborations. Its position in the evolving commercial insurance market for small and medium-sized businesses also impresses. It has been divesting its non-core operations to streamline business and focus on more profitable operations, thereby generating higher ROE. It has taken up restructuring initiative to reduce workforce and rationalize technology. Its shares have underperformed its industry in a year. Nevertheless, it has resumed its share buyback plan, which is attractive.Its lack of financial flexibility bothers. Its geographically diversified operations expose it to forex fluctuation.”

Get AON alerts:

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on AON. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of AON from $221.00 to $219.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of AON in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They set an inline rating and a $231.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of AON from $196.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of AON from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $228.00 to $187.00 in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of AON from $256.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $219.62.

AON opened at $228.45 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The company has a market capitalization of $52.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.48 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $208.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $203.59. AON has a 1 year low of $143.93 and a 1 year high of $238.19.

AON (NYSE:AON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. AON had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 65.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.53 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AON will post 9.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st will be given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 29th. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.07%.

AON declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Friday, November 20th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 10.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in AON during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new position in AON during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in AON during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its position in AON by 67.1% during the third quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its position in AON by 68.9% during the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.71% of the company’s stock.

About AON

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance solutions provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

See Also: Trade Deficit

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AON (AON)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.