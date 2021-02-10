Aphria Inc. (APHA.TO) (TSE:APHA) Shares Gap Up to $30.09

Aphria Inc. (APHA.TO) (TSE:APHA) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $30.09, but opened at $39.00. Aphria Inc. (APHA.TO) shares last traded at $35.71, with a volume of 4,292,797 shares.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on APHA. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Aphria Inc. (APHA.TO) from C$12.50 to C$18.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Alliance Global Partners set a C$20.00 target price on shares of Aphria Inc. (APHA.TO) in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Aphria Inc. (APHA.TO) from C$9.42 to C$12.80 in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Haywood Securities lowered shares of Aphria Inc. (APHA.TO) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from C$12.25 to C$14.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Cormark increased their target price on shares of Aphria Inc. (APHA.TO) from C$8.00 to C$10.75 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$13.41.

Get Aphria Inc. (APHA.TO) alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of C$10.04 billion and a P/E ratio of -44.79. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$13.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$8.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.12.

Aphria Inc. (APHA.TO) Company Profile (TSE:APHA)

Aphria Inc cultivates, processes, produces, markets, distributes, and sells medical cannabis in Canada and internationally. The company offers pharmaceutical-grade medical cannabis, adult-use cannabis, and cannabis-derived extracts and derivative cannabis products under the Solei, RIFF, Good Supply, Aphria, P'tite Pof, and Broken Coast brands.

Featured Story: Straddles

Receive News & Ratings for Aphria Inc. (APHA.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aphria Inc. (APHA.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.