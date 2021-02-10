Apollo Investment Co. (NASDAQ:AINV) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Apollo Investment Co. (NASDAQ:AINV) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.83.

Several analysts have recently commented on AINV shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Apollo Investment from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Apollo Investment from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $10.50 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Apollo Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th.

AINV opened at $13.35 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.00. Apollo Investment has a 1-year low of $5.20 and a 1-year high of $17.31. The company has a market cap of $871.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.04 and a beta of 2.00.

Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The asset manager reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.04. Apollo Investment had a negative net margin of 43.98% and a positive return on equity of 12.35%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Apollo Investment will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 19th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 18th. This represents a yield of 9.2%. Apollo Investment’s payout ratio is currently 57.41%.

In related news, CEO Howard Widra purchased 15,000 shares of Apollo Investment stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.69 per share, for a total transaction of $160,350.00. Also, Director Barbara Ruth Matas purchased 7,000 shares of Apollo Investment stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.42 per share, with a total value of $79,940.00. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Apollo Investment during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Essex Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Apollo Investment during the third quarter worth about $84,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA boosted its position in Apollo Investment by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 8,333 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new position in Apollo Investment during the third quarter worth about $93,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Apollo Investment during the fourth quarter worth about $107,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.50% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Investment Company Profile

Apollo Investment Corporation is business development company specializing in middle market companies. It provides direct equity capital, mezzanine and senior secured loans, unsecured debt, and subordinated debt and loans. It also seeks to invest in PIPES transactions. The fund may also invest in securities of public companies that are thinly traded and may acquire investments in the secondary market and structured products.

