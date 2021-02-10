Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Decatur Capital Management Inc.

Decatur Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 475,539 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 37,375 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for approximately 11.6% of Decatur Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Decatur Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $63,099,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. TIAA FSB boosted its position in Apple by 294.3% in the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 2,300,403 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $266,410,000 after buying an additional 1,716,958 shares during the last quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. boosted its position in Apple by 182.5% in the 3rd quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 43,928 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,087,000 after buying an additional 28,381 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in Apple by 294.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 167,897 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $19,444,000 after buying an additional 125,378 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its position in Apple by 171.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 47,320 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,485,000 after buying an additional 29,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co boosted its position in Apple by 247.9% in the 3rd quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 90,815 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $10,517,000 after buying an additional 64,710 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $136.01 on Wednesday. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.15 and a 12 month high of $145.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.28 trillion, a PE ratio of 41.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $133.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.55.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.27. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The business had revenue of $111.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 11th. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.00%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AAPL. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $152.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Fundamental Research increased their price target on shares of Apple from $113.91 to $148.12 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Apple from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of Apple from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.61.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

