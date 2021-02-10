Aragon (ANT) Price Reaches $5.58 on Exchanges

Aragon (CURRENCY:ANT) traded down 4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 10th. In the last seven days, Aragon has traded 31.5% higher against the dollar. Aragon has a market capitalization of $221.22 million and approximately $65.97 million worth of Aragon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aragon token can now be purchased for approximately $5.58 or 0.00012605 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Aragon alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.61 or 0.00060062 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $510.68 or 0.01152572 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.91 or 0.00056214 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00006376 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.73 or 0.00028722 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,480.28 or 0.05597851 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.84 or 0.00019947 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002259 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.00 or 0.00045144 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.53 or 0.00032801 BTC.

Aragon Profile

Aragon (ANT) is a token. It was first traded on May 15th, 2017. Aragon’s total supply is 39,609,524 tokens and its circulating supply is 39,609,523 tokens. Aragon’s official Twitter account is @AragonProject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Aragon is aragon.org. The official message board for Aragon is blog.aragon.org.

Buying and Selling Aragon

Aragon can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aragon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aragon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aragon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Aragon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aragon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.