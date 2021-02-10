Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. Aramark had a negative return on equity of 1.48% and a negative net margin of 3.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.62 EPS.

Shares of Aramark stock traded up $0.71 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.73. The stock had a trading volume of 1,693,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,801,954. The stock has a market cap of $9.33 billion, a PE ratio of -20.07 and a beta of 1.88. Aramark has a 12 month low of $9.65 and a 12 month high of $43.17. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.81.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -258.82%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Aramark from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded Aramark from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $28.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Barclays upped their target price on Aramark from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Aramark from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup cut Aramark from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.92.

In other news, EVP Lynn Mckee sold 25,828 shares of Aramark stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.05, for a total value of $956,927.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 261,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,697,874.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Aramark Company Profile

Aramark provides food, facilities, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food and Support Services United States, Food and Support Services International, and Uniform and Career Apparel.

