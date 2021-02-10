Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The insurance provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 5.80%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis.

ACGL traded down $0.18 on Wednesday, reaching $34.92. 48,585 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,020,455. Arch Capital Group has a one year low of $20.93 and a one year high of $48.32. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.48. The company has a market cap of $14.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Get Arch Capital Group alerts:

ACGL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised shares of Arch Capital Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, JMP Securities raised shares of Arch Capital Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Arch Capital Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.27.

About Arch Capital Group

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

Recommended Story: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.