Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.18 EPS

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The insurance provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 5.80% and a net margin of 15.08%. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. Arch Capital Group’s revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of ACGL stock traded down $0.10 on Wednesday, hitting $35.00. The company had a trading volume of 20,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,020,455. The firm has a market cap of $14.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. Arch Capital Group has a twelve month low of $20.93 and a twelve month high of $48.32.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ACGL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Arch Capital Group from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. TheStreet raised Arch Capital Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Arch Capital Group from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. JMP Securities raised Arch Capital Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Arch Capital Group from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.27.

About Arch Capital Group

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

