Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.29 EPS

Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH) announced its earnings results on Monday. The energy company reported ($2.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.91) by ($0.29), Fidelity Earnings reports. Arch Resources had a negative net margin of 16.58% and a negative return on equity of 19.45%. The firm had revenue of $360.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $330.93 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of ARCH traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $46.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 438,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 410,423. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $707.36 million, a P/E ratio of -2.56 and a beta of 1.14. Arch Resources has a 1-year low of $21.80 and a 1-year high of $59.49.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ARCH shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Arch Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Benchmark decreased their price objective on Arch Resources from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. TheStreet cut Arch Resources from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on Arch Resources from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

Arch Resources, Inc produces and sells thermal and metallurgical coal from surface and underground mines. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated eight active mines. It also owned or controlled primarily through long-term leases approximately 28,292 acres of coal land in Ohio; 1,060 acres of coal land in Maryland; 10,095 acres of coal land in Virginia; 323,736 acres of coal land in West Virginia; 81,470 acres of coal land in Wyoming; 268,337 acres of coal land in Illinois; 33,272 acres of coal land in Kentucky; 9,840 acres of coal land in Montana; 358 acres of coal land in Pennsylvania; and 19,146 acres of coal land in Colorado, as well as smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas.

