Archer DAO Governance Token Price Tops $1.83 on Major Exchanges (ARCH)

Archer DAO Governance Token (CURRENCY:ARCH) traded 5.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 10th. Over the last seven days, Archer DAO Governance Token has traded down 27.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Archer DAO Governance Token token can now be purchased for $1.83 or 0.00004056 BTC on major exchanges. Archer DAO Governance Token has a market capitalization of $11.64 million and approximately $1.48 million worth of Archer DAO Governance Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Archer DAO Governance Token alerts:

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.40 or 0.00045181 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001468 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000017 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 17.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0371 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded up 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0463 or 0.00000102 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded up 32.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token Token Profile

Archer DAO Governance Token (CRYPTO:ARCH) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Archer DAO Governance Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,356,980 tokens. Archer DAO Governance Token’s official website is archerdao.io. Archer DAO Governance Token’s official message board is medium.com/archer-dao. Archer DAO Governance Token’s official Twitter account is @ARCHcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Archer DAO Governance Token

Archer DAO Governance Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Archer DAO Governance Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Archer DAO Governance Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Archer DAO Governance Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Archer DAO Governance Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Archer DAO Governance Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.