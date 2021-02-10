Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX) Stake Lowered by Investment Management of Virginia LLC

Investment Management of Virginia LLC cut its stake in shares of Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 172,775 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 637 shares during the quarter. Argan comprises approximately 1.7% of Investment Management of Virginia LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Investment Management of Virginia LLC’s holdings in Argan were worth $7,686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AGX. Ashford Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Argan by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 829,540 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,766,000 after buying an additional 89,600 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Argan by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 781,212 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,646,000 after buying an additional 143,321 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Argan by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 713,166 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,623,000 after buying an additional 81,013 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in Argan by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 329,731 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $13,819,000 after buying an additional 50,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Argan by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 158,430 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,640,000 after buying an additional 2,974 shares in the last quarter. 85.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Argan alerts:

Separately, TheStreet raised Argan from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th.

AGX opened at $46.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $721.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.22 and a beta of 0.58. Argan, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.91 and a 1-year high of $54.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $44.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.36.

Argan (NYSE:AGX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 8th. The construction company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $127.33 million during the quarter. Argan had a return on equity of 2.13% and a net margin of 2.07%.

Argan Profile

Argan, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning, operations management, maintenance, project development, technical, and consulting services to the power generation and renewable energy markets. The company operates through Power Industry Services, Industrial Fabrication and Field Services, and Telecommunications Infrastructure Services segments.

Recommended Story: Why is the LIBOR significant?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX).

Receive News & Ratings for Argan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Argan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.