argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) to Post FY2022 Earnings of ($14.22) Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler issued their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of argenx in a note issued to investors on Thursday, February 4th. Piper Sandler analyst E. Tenthoff expects that the company will earn ($14.22) per share for the year.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Guggenheim lowered shares of argenx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of argenx from $272.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. JMP Securities reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $421.00 price target (up previously from $307.00) on shares of argenx in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of argenx in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of argenx from $275.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $278.24.

ARGX opened at $376.75 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $303.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $267.96. argenx has a twelve month low of $103.75 and a twelve month high of $379.41. The firm has a market cap of $17.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.65 and a beta of 1.00.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of argenx in the fourth quarter valued at about $102,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of argenx in the first quarter valued at about $121,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of argenx by 19.5% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of argenx in the fourth quarter valued at about $156,000. Finally, Veracity Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of argenx in the fourth quarter valued at about $224,000. Institutional investors own 54.21% of the company’s stock.

About argenx

argenx SE, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases, hematology, and cancer. It is developing its lead product candidate, efgartigimod, for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis in Phase 3; immune thrombocytopenia in Phase 3; pemphigus vulgaris in Phase 2; chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy in Phase 2; and ENHANZE SC in pre-clinical stages.

